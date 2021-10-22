5 dead, 6 injured after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur

Five persons died while six others got injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Roja Arjun locality of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh during wee hours on Friday, police said.

A police officer said that Kamaruddin has an old house in Roja Arjun locality. The house was in a dilapidated state. After dinner, all 11 members of the family went to bed in a room in the house. The house collapsed during the wee hours and all the members got trapped under the debris. Locals heard the sound and informed.

Soon after that, a police team and a rescue team reached the spot. The team rescued all 11 people and rushed them to the hospital where doctors declared five of them dead.

The deceased include Azimullah, 68, Sajida Bano, 50, Waziuddin, 12, Mohammad Kaif, eight, and a four-year-old girl, said the officer.

Six injured include Chandni (12), Hera (10), Asusideen (20), Sanno (60), Sneha (14). They are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Joint Magistrate Himanshu Nagpal, and Additional Superintendent of Police, city, Dr Sanjay Kumar, reached the spot.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of people in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The chief minister has given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident and provide all possible help and relief to the affected people.