Five more persons allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Jamshedpur industrialist Kairav Gandhi for a ₹10 crore ransom have been arrested from Kolkata, Ludhiana, Delhi and Bihar. The search is still ongoing for main conspirators Tejinder Pal Singh alias Sardar of Ludhiana and Shaad Alam from Nalanda, police said here on Saturday. 5 more nabbed in Kairav kidnapping case

With these arrests, 11 persons have been apprehended in connection with the daring kidnapping of Gandhi on January 13. The kidnappers released him unhurt on Grand Trunk road between Barhi and Gayaji during the intervening night of January 26 and 27 with police close behind.

Police said Tejinder Pal Singh and Shaad Alam fled to Indonesia just before the gang executed the kidnapping.

“Amrinder Singh alias Kartar Singh from Ludhiana, an associate of the main conspirator, Manprit Singh Sekhon (Ludhiana), Rajkaran Yadav and Santosh Kumar alias Santosh Villain from Sheikhpura in Bihar and Gurdeep Sher Singh of Ludhiana have been arrested in connection with the Kairav Gandhi kidnapping. Amrinder Singh alias Kartar Singh came to Jamshedpur with the main conspirator six months ago and hatched the kidnapping plan in a Sakchi hotel. Guddu Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mohd Imran alias Aamir and Gurjit Singh also came to Jamshedpur to conduct reconnaissance of Kairav’s movements,” Piyush Pandey, Jamshedpur SSP, told a press conference here on Saturday.

The SSP further informed that Manpreet was one of the drivers during the kidnapping while Gurdeep Sher Singh drove Kairav’s SUV after the kidnapping and abandoned it near Kanderbera Chowk.

“Later, he reached Chandil and along with Manpreet and other accused Rajkaran Yadav and Santosh in police uniform took Kairav to Dobhi in another SUV. Imran, Ramiz Raja, and Guddu Singh drove to Gayaji and Nalanda via Purulia in another SUV,” a police officer said.

Police had earlier arrested Guddu Singh, Mohd Imran alias Aamir, Ramiz Raja, Upendra Singh, Mohan Kumar Prasad and Arjun Singh in the case. Apart from Tejinder and Shaad Alam, other accused Rupesh Paswan, Sabban Khan, Ankit Kumar, Uday Kumar and three other Sikh youths are still at large.