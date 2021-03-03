IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 5 political decisions that helped Mumbai cope with Covid-19
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
others

5 political decisions that helped Mumbai cope with Covid-19

A year on, more than 2.16 million people have been infected in the state, and of those, 327,619 are in Mumbai. The authorities soon realised that Mumbai needed special steps to control the virus spread
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:10 AM IST

The city reported its first two infections the same day that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. On March 11, 2020, Maharashtra had detected 68 patients of the coronavirus disease. A year on, more than 2.16 million people have been infected in the state, and of those, 327,619 are in Mumbai. The state authorities soon realised that Mumbai needed special measures to control the spread of the disease. Even today, the seven-day average of cases is at the worst since the end of November, though it still remains significantly below the peak of the first wave. As we stand at this juncture, a look at how we got here.

Stopping the trains

For 84 days, starting March 23, 2020 — two days before the national lockdown began —the city came to a standstill. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that local suburban train network would stop from March 22 midnight as part of the restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The following day, the Centre announced that local train services will be stopped in Mumbai. This was unprecedented, if anything; even after the July 11, 2007 train bombings which claimed 209 lives, local services resumed within hours.

It was only in July 2020 that trains — almost half the pre-lockdown numbers — began to ply; only essential services workers were allowed to travel by them. Railway stations also maintained a single entry and exit point, and the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel kept a check on who arrived.

“I think it was the right decision, given how crowded local trains in Mumbai get, and how low the uptake of masks was then. There was also no background immunity and continuing the operation of trains would have the potential of being a super-spreader mechanism,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto, a Mumbai-based epidemiologist, who is a consultant pulmonologist at PD Hinduja National Hospital. Much of the rise in case numbers now is being attributed to the resumption of train services for the general public since February 1. Yet this call showed was that it was possible to implement what could have well been the toughest decision for Mumbai.

As the locals and outstations trains were suspended, the migrant population in the city started taking road transport. Most migrants also attempted to go to their home states and town on foot. By March end, Maharashtra government directed district authorities to stop the migrants, shift them to temporary shelters, and provide food and medical assistance.

Decentralising power

Several municipal officials, irrespective of rank, realised that swift decision-making was vital to curb the spread of the disease. But, in a city of over 20 million people, how was this to be achieved? To that end, the BMC set up its first control room in June. Such control rooms, or war rooms, were opened in all the 24 wards of the city. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, who is in charge of the civic health department, said that this decentralisation of power was key in helping the administration fight Covid-19.“Financial and administration powers were delegated to ward offices, various [hospital] deans and facility operators for the procurement of material, creation of infrastructure, etc. We provided 15 ambulances in each ward at their disposal, we gave a dedicated medical team for immediate medical intervention,” Kakani pointed out.

Each war room had a team of 10-12 civic employees and doctors who would work in shifts to help people get ambulances, offer details on hospital bed availability and help people with the next course of action in case they tested positive. “A typical day in a ward room started with receiving the Covid test results at 7.30 am. Doctors on the team would inform the patient and tell them if they needed to be treated in a hospital or if they could opt for home isolation provided certain conditions were fulfilled,” a BMC official said. “The Mumbai strategy that worked was decentralisation of power. Each ward became a mini-Mumbai and each ward officer became like a local municipal commissioner. Strategies were common and overall response improved. Whether it was public hospital or private, protocols were clear—oxygen, supportive care, and steroid, along with aggressive comorbidity care. That was the game changer for Mumbai,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, endocrinologist and member, Maharashtra’s Covid Task Force.

Bringing the experts in

The Maharashtra government constituted a nine-member panel of experts in April to advise them on how to handle the epidemic. This meant that administrative officers received continuous scientific inputs to enable them to make decisions while dealing with the crisis. The team, led by Dr Sanjay Oak, who was the dean of civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, was asked to suggest ways to reduce the death toll, recommend a drug protocol in treating critically-ill Covid-19 patients, establish a management protocol for serious and critically-ill Covid-19 patients, and suggest the healthcare support needed in Covid-dedicated hospitals, among other things. Besides the Covid task force, the state government also formed similar teams in 34 districts of the state.

Former Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Chandra Iyengar, who also handled the health department during her service in 2009, lauded the government’s move on setting up such a group and giving them a free hand to chalk out the road ahead. “The priority that was laid down and the approach was good [to set up a treatment protocol]. Given the largeness of the problem, there was no confusion. They have been clear in the approach. The government respected the task force that it set up and almost gave this group of experts full freedom to work... The direction has been correct. Even today, there are cases but the death rate is in check. What is critical that lives should not be lost. Because there was clarity right down the line, with no two people giving two differing ideas that helped [the city],” Iyengar said.

Easing strain on hospitals

Mumbai faced a severe shortage of beds in the initial months of the pandemic, and as the caseload began to increase, patients began to be turned away from hospitals and many couldn’t receive adequate care on time. In the second week of April, the BMC came out with a standard operating procedure for treatment.

It opened Covid Care Centres (CCC-1 and 2) — the first for high-risk contacts of positive persons and the second for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients — in makeshift facilities; Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) for symptomatic patients, moderately-ill patients and some patients with co-morbidities; and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for patients showing prolonged symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness, senior citizens, as well as severely ill and critical patients who needed ICUs. In April, the National Sports Club of India’s (NSCI) stadium dome in Worli was made into a 500-bed isolation facility and later upgraded to Mumbai’s first jumbo Covid facility. In all, the BMC created seven such jumbo facilities across the city, including Mulund, BKC and Goregaon. In July, when Mumbai hit its peak, it had a total of 16,859 beds all dedicated Covid hospitals, and by October, the city had nearly 70,000 beds across all CCC1 and 2 facilities, which also included seven jumbo Covid centres that could cumulatively handle 5,000 patients.

“Initially beds [jumbo centres] were only for patients who tested positive. Then gradually beds were available for walk-ins, or for someone who was a suspected case. We ensured that all critical facilities were available such as ICU units, ventilators, and oxygen. Initially oxygen supply was cylinder-based. We turned to a pipeline system by connecting it to a turbo cylinder with capacity of 13,000 litres. It provided a major support as most patients did not require ventilators, and oxygen supply beds did the work. This helped us reduce the mortality rate,” said Kakani.

Test, test, test

The one parameter that Mumbai has consistently scored the best on, compared to other Indian cities, has been testing: With a testing rate of 19,015 samples tested a day on average for the week ending February 25, 2020, it is the highest the city has ever done. In March last year, Maharashtra had only two reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing facilities: the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Kasturba Hospital, Byculla. Soon, the civic body added testing facilities at other civic and state-run hospitals.

By mid-April, 10 private laboratories and diagnostic centres were added to the list of testing centres. “Our testing capacity was scaled up every few months. Today we have a capacity to test about 25,000 samples in a day, including RT-PCR and antigen test,” said Dr Daksha Shah, health officer, BMC. According to Kakani, Mumbai was the first to liberalise testing in the country. Initially, only people who have a prescription from a doctor could get tested for coronavirus, which changed after July 7. “We liberalised testing against the guidelines of ICMR as we wanted more people to get tested. From July 7, self-declaration by people was more than sufficient to get tested,” he said. Currently, there are 37 private laboratories and hospitals that are authorised to carry out RT-PCR and antigen tests. According to a civic health department official, the private laboratories alone boost Mumbai’s daily testing capacity by 90%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The district’s case tally has now reached 27,295, of which 25,635 have recovered while 1,030 have succumbed to the virus. The district currently has 630 active cases. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
The district’s case tally has now reached 27,295, of which 25,635 have recovered while 1,030 have succumbed to the virus. The district currently has 630 active cases. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
With this, the district has also recorded its biggest single-day spike of the year, surpassing the 81 cases recorded on February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients and the measures that need to be taken to prevent more infections. (HT PHOTO)
The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients and the measures that need to be taken to prevent more infections. (HT PHOTO)
others

Covid infections saw 75% jump in February

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The Covid mortality rate, however, saw a dip with 36 fatalities in January and 29 in February. Of the total fatalities in January, as many as 26 were males and eight were females, while in February, 23 were males and six were females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
others

Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday saw the members of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress trading barbs over the suspension of five legislators, including leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court concluded that as Covid-19 had taken away from the society a number of reputed doctors, the pool of doctors had to be replenished fast. (HT File)
The court concluded that as Covid-19 had taken away from the society a number of reputed doctors, the pool of doctors had to be replenished fast. (HT File)
others

Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The petitioner, who had scored 96 percentile in NEET approached HC after she was refused a seat because of lack of clear guidelines in the admission brochure about unfilled seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress activists burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
Congress activists burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
others

Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Led by JKPCC general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary, party workers earlier in the day burnt Azad’s effigy and staged a protest against him outside the Jammu Press Club, while those from the Youth Congress and the NSUI sought his removal from the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens in a queue outside Bandra-Kurla Complex vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Citizens in a queue outside Bandra-Kurla Complex vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Covid-19 vaccination drive turnout improving in Maharashtra

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:27 AM IST
A total of 33,044 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, 12,299 were citizens above 60 years, while 3,812 were in the age group of 45-60 with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man, who worked as a private doctor’s driver, fell unconscious 20 minutes after he was administered the dose at Bhagyanagar vaccination centre.
The man, who worked as a private doctor’s driver, fell unconscious 20 minutes after he was administered the dose at Bhagyanagar vaccination centre.
others

45-year-old dies minutes after receiving second Covid-19 shot in Maharashtra

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) claimed that the cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is acquired
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers sanitise a classroom of SIES College at Sion in February. (HT File)
Workers sanitise a classroom of SIES College at Sion in February. (HT File)
others

Mumbai colleges forced to go back to online mode as Covid-19 cases surge

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Despite no clear directions from the government, some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions for their final-year students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
others

5 political decisions that helped Mumbai cope with Covid-19

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:10 AM IST
A year on, more than 2.16 million people have been infected in the state, and of those, 327,619 are in Mumbai. The authorities soon realised that Mumbai needed special steps to control the virus spread
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. (HT PHOTO)
Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. (HT PHOTO)
others

Thane police start process to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Thane police have started the procedure to take custody of gangster Ravi Pujari who has several extortions and attempt to murder cases registered against him with the Thane police commissionarate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jumbo Covid care centres prepped to reopen if case spike continues: Rao

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
PUNE In light of the increasing Covid cases in Pune, the administration has decided to keep its Jumbo Covid care facilities in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PMC) ready to admit patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Pune district

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Tuesday, reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Dagdusheth Halwai temple closed; Thousands of devotees on road cause mega traffic jam

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:32 PM IST
PUNE Using Chhatrapati Shivaji road was difficult for commuters on Tuesday, as there was a massive traffic jam outside the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Isro-SPPU’s Space Technology Cell invites research proposals

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:02 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to encourage young minds to take up various space-related research projects, the Space Technology Cell of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now appealed for new research proposals under its SPPU- Isro joint research programme for 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:50 PM IST
PUNE With Covid-19 cases in the city spiking, a central government team arrived on Tuesday, to take a review of the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP