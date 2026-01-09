500g heroin worth ₹2.5 crore seized near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Bikaner: Around 500 grams of heroin worth ₹2.5 crore was seized near the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, police said. The contraband was recovered in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Bikaner Police.

According to preliminary investigations, the narcotics were dropped by a drone from across the border, using dense fog as cover.

Circle officer (Khajuwala) Amarjeet Chawla said the operation was launched early Thursday morning based on specific inputs from the BSF intelligence unit regarding potential smuggling activities.

Police and security agencies had been on high alert following reports that smugglers were planning to exploit low visibility due to heavy fog to drop narcotics via drones.

“During the search at Chak 40 KJD, the team discovered a suspicious packet which was found to contain half a kilogram of heroin. The packet has distinctive markings on it, including a circular stamp with the numbers ‘111’ and ‘2023’, along with an illustration of a lion and the text ‘LION’ in English,” an officer said.

Security agencies are currently analysing these stamps to trace the origins of the smuggling network, the officer added.

An unclaimed motorcycle was also found during the search of the desert terrain.

No arrests have been made yet, but security forces have intensified patrolling in the surrounding areas to trace any suspects involved in the smuggling.