50-year-old arrested for stabbing neighbour in Rohini

New Delhi A 28-year-old woman was critically injured after she was stabbed eight to ten times, allegedly by her 50-year-old neighbour, outside her home in Rohini’s Sector-11. The attacker, identified as Naresh alias Raju, was arrested and the kitchen knife he used for the crime has been recovered, police said.

Though the exact reason behind the alleged attack is still to be ascertained, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the two neighbours were not on good terms for the past few months, and the woman, Renuka Luthra, had filed a police complaint against the accused about a month ago.

Her father, Bhim Luthra, alleged that Naresh was annoyed because of the complaint and wanted revenge.

The incident, which happened on Thursday evening and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby, went viral on social media.

In the 1.06-minute video footage, the man is seen attacking the woman with a knife as the latter falls on the ground trying to shield herself. While the man continues stabbing the woman, another man tries to stop him and pulls him away, after which the former flees the crime scene.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the stabbing took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday. The injured woman was first rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung hospital as her condition was serious. “The woman’s condition is now stable. We registered a case and caught the suspect later in the night with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence network. He has been arrested,” said DCP Singh.

According to the DCP, the woman and the arrested neighbour knew each other for the past eight months. “The exact reason behind the attack will be ascertained when we record the woman’s statement. The arrested man is being interrogated and further details will be shared accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father alleged that Naresh often created nuisance in the neighbourhood and hurled abuses on neighbours after consuming alcohol. Renuka had objected to Naresh’s behaviour several times and they had altercations over the issue.

“Naresh was looking for revenge ever since my daughter filed a complaint against him,” said Luthra.