50-year-old Ludhiana man held for desecrating Gutka Sahib

In yet another incident of sacrilege, torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found scattered in a vacant plot in Amarjit Colony on Wednesday evening.

Rakesh Kumar, 50, of Amarjit Colony has been arrested for sacrilege.

The torn pages were spotted by Fateh Singh, a resident of the same colony. It was found that Rakesh had dumped two Gutkas - Japji Sahib and Dukh Bhanjani Sahib in the plot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east), Davinder Chaudhary, said a case has been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tibba Police Station.