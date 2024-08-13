52nd UP State Bridge Championship concludes in Prayagraj

The 52nd UP State Bridge Championship ended after three days of intense mind game at KP Community Centre. A total of 88 players from Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Renukoot, Singrauli, Bareilly, Meerut, Aligarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and adjoining states of Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Delhi representing 18 teams took part in the competition. Prize distribution function underway in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The team championship started for Lala Sriram Trophy with 18 teams which played 7 rounds and the first six teams from the total participating teams were selected for the super league stage. PALS, Lucknow won the Duplicate Team event with 59.41 VP (Victory Points).

Dehradun team came second with 54.82 VP and bagged the JS Kothiwal Memorial Trophy for best Non-UP team. Third place was bagged by Cosmos, Delhi with 54.19 VP.

Likewise, Sushil’s Four came first in the Swiss League and received Madhav Prasad Memorial Trophy. The team somehow relegated to fourth place in the Super League stage with 52.62 VP.

The Super league was played by 12 teams competing for Silver Trophy which was won by RS Mishra’s Team of Prayagraj with 64.98 Victory Points.

Rajjan’s Team came second with 63 VP. Third place went to Sangam with 57.82 points.

On the last day, Pair Contest was organised with 40 Pairs who played 18 boards in two sessions for Indresh Kumar Agarwal Memorial Trophy.

Barielly- Noida duo Ajay Agarwal and Mukul Goel won the Championship with a huge margin securing 74 points and remained in top position in both the sessions. Second place was tied with two Delhi pairs namely TC Pant-Rajesh Jain and DK Tiwari- PCGupta with 61.38 points. Third place was won by BN Agarwal and Rakesh Bagga, both of Prayagraj with 55.88 points while fourth place went to Mala Singh and Deepak Srivastava with 51 points.

VK Chaubey Memorial Trophy for the best UP player for 2023-24 was won by Umesh Singh of Kanpur.

The new executive committee of Bridge Association UP was also formed. Vijayanand Singh of Varanasi became president Emeritus, Pulak Garg of Meerut was elected president while Shantanu Rastogi of Lucknow became secretary even as Shanker Chatterjee from Prayagraj was made the treasurer.

Sushil Agarwal and RS Mishra from Prayagraj were elected vice presidents and SP Sharma from Prayagraj too was made the special invitee. Prize distribution function was conducted by Richie Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal. Shanker Chatterjee, organising secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.