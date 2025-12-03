550 Agniveers, 80 Territorial Army recruits complete training in BRC

Prestigious Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC), Danapur, successfully completed the basic and advance military training for the newly inducted 6th batch of Agniveers here. The parade held at Harsh Uday Singh Gaud Drill Ground ground of the BRC was reviewed by Brigadier Rakesh Kumar Bora, Commandant of the Centre. The parade of 550 Agniveer and 80 of Territorial Army Recruits represents the final step before becoming an integral part of the Indian Army. Agniveer jawans celebrate during Passing Out Parade at Bihar Regiment Centre, Danapur in Patna, Wednesday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

These brave hearts and future soldiers of the Indian Army have successfully completed extremely rigorous 31 weeks of military training. This batch took the oath to guard the fronts of our Nation at all costs with their hands on the Holy Scriptures of Geeta, Quran, Gurugranth Saheb and Bible in the pristine presence of ‘Tricolour’. The oath was administered by BRC Adjutant Lt Col Ankur Kumar Mishra. Having taken the oath of protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the Nation and attaining expertise in all aspects of military warfare, these Agniveers of the Bihar Regiment are all set to be deployed in operational conditions to prove their mettle.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRC commandant exhorted these soldiers to always remember their pledge to the ‘Tricolour’ and leave no stone unturned in their service to our motherland. The visible expression of pride and confidence on the faces of these Agniveers was a clear testimony to the fact that the Nation is in safe hands.

All the spectators including proud parents of Agniveers and several other dignitaries witnessing the parade were thoroughly impressed by their smart turnout and immaculate drill. During the event, all parents of Agniveers were presented with ‘Gaurav Padak’ as a mark of respect and recognition for their efforts in supporting the Nation as well as the Army.

Agniveer Sumit Kumar Singh was awarded the Best Recruit of the Batch for his outstanding performance in all aspects of training while Tapeshwar Sidar for securing the highest marks in firing during training. Similarly, Khushal Singh for securing top position in physical efficiency during training and Sumanta Minj for securing the highest marks in drill during training.