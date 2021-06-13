6 million Covid vaccine doses given in Capital: Delhi govt

Delhi on Sunday completed administering six million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, of which around 4.6 million were first doses and 1.4 million were second doses, showed the government’s vaccination bulletin.

The 4.6 million first doses were given to around 250,000 healthcare workers, 428,000 frontline workers, around 2.6 million people in the 45+ group and 1.36 million in the 18-45 group, said government records.

Around 181,000 healthcare workers, 261,000 frontline workers, 900,000 beneficiaries aged 45+ and around 97,000 people in the 18-45 group were administered the 1.4 million second doses, show records.

Delhi has a population of around 20.6 million, of whom around 15 million are adults.

“With vaccine supplies slightly stabilising in the last one week, the administration of doses everyday is picking up slowly,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, while reading the government’s vaccination bulletin in a live-streamed video press briefing.

Currently, there are 635 vaccine sites operational for the 45+ age group and 248 sites inoculating beneficiaries in the 18-45 group. More than 300 sites for the 45+ group and 368 sites for the 18-45 group were temporarily closed for several days in the light of a vaccine shortage.

Vaccine centres operated by the Delhi government currently have 11 days of Covaxin stock and 24 days of Covishield stock for the 45+ age group. For the 18-45 age group, two days of Covaxin stock and less than a day’s stock of Covishield are available.

Atishi urged the central government to scale up vaccine supplies to Delhi, even as she highlighted how an ongoing government initiative involving door-to-door visits by booth level officers and setting up temporary vaccine sites at polling booths is helping boost turnout of the 45+ age group.