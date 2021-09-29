609 fresh Covid cases, seven deaths in Pune district

PUNE As per state authorities, Pune district reported 609 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. Seven Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of these, five deaths were reported from Pune rural and no deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state Health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 516,883 Covid cases and 9,153 deaths till Tuesday. PCMC has reported 266,221 cases so far and a total of 3,495 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 357,975 total cases so far and 6,777 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,141,079 Covid cases. Of this, 1,112,042 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,774 deaths in the district. At present, there are 9,263 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state Health department, 3,029 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,365,277 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.26%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,844 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 60 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 254,985 people are in home quarantine and 1,514 people are in institutional quarantine.