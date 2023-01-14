62-yr-old man throws acid on his 50-yr-old lover, held

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on his 50-year-old girl friend in Bhuleshwar, South Mumbai. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is beaing treated and doctors have said she has suffered 52% burns.

The LT Marg police said the accused, Mahesh Pujari, who was in a relationship with the woman for the last few years, was angry with her after she asked him to leave her.

Pujari, a resident of Bhuleshwar, was holed up near his girlfriend’s house and when she opened the door early in the morning on Friday and came out to fetch water, he threw acid, brought in a bottle, on her, said police.

The woman started shouting for help and was rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo. The doctors treating her said that she has suffered around 52% burns, said police.

“They used to stay together in her chawl room. Her husband had left her long ago and the man’s wife had left him. He has a daughter and a son from earlier marriage, while the woman has two sons from her earlier marriage,” said a police officer from L T Marg police station.

For the last few years, they used to constantly fight as the woman had been asking him to leave her house and go to his wife, who stays in Cuffe-Parade.

“The woman told him that her children were now grown up and so, he should not come to her house. She had even stopped opening the door for him which had angered him,” said a police officer.

“We immediately formed teams and traced the accused, Pujari, and have arrested him. We have booked him under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc., 307 attempt to murder, 504 intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace and 506 punishments for criminal intimidation,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone II, Dr Abhinav Deshmukh.

The police said Pujari was earlier involved in several illegalities in Cuffe Parade area.