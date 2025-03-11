65-year-old woman, two sons die of electrocution in Jhansi

A 65-year-old woman and her two sons died of electrocution in Jhansi district on Monday while they were irrigating their farm with a water pump. Locals at the community health centre where the victims were taken. (HT)

The incident has been reported from Bangra under Uldan police station of the district. On Monday afternoon, Harkuwar Kushwaha, 65, along with her two sons Kashiram Kushwaha, 45, and Narendra alias Bhajju, 32, were working in their farm and were in the processes of irrigating it with their submersible pump.

Suddenly Harkuwar came in contact with a live wire. Seeing her suffer, both her sons rushed to save her and they too got electrocuted. The villagers raised an alarm and rushed all the three victims to the nearby community health centre where they were declared dead.

SO Uldan, Dinesh Kumar Kureel termed it as an unfortunate accident while ruling out any foul play and said that all the three bodies were sent for postmortem examination.