Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

65-year-old woman, two sons die of electrocution in Jhansi

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Mar 11, 2025 09:04 AM IST

A 65-year-old woman and her two sons died of electrocution in Jhansi while irrigating their farm. The incident is ruled as an unfortunate accident.

A 65-year-old woman and her two sons died of electrocution in Jhansi district on Monday while they were irrigating their farm with a water pump.

Locals at the community health centre where the victims were taken. (HT)
Locals at the community health centre where the victims were taken. (HT)

The incident has been reported from Bangra under Uldan police station of the district. On Monday afternoon, Harkuwar Kushwaha, 65, along with her two sons Kashiram Kushwaha, 45, and Narendra alias Bhajju, 32, were working in their farm and were in the processes of irrigating it with their submersible pump.

Suddenly Harkuwar came in contact with a live wire. Seeing her suffer, both her sons rushed to save her and they too got electrocuted. The villagers raised an alarm and rushed all the three victims to the nearby community health centre where they were declared dead.

SO Uldan, Dinesh Kumar Kureel termed it as an unfortunate accident while ruling out any foul play and said that all the three bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On