Panchang Today, August 31, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Revati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 31, 2026 , traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Somvar that favours steady thinking, careful communication and practical progress. With Krishna Tritiya and Revati Nakshatra influencing the day, the morning may be better suited to reflection and planning, while the rest of the day calls for measured action, thoughtful timing and restraint.

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) supports a quieter, more receptive approach, which fits well with Krishna Tritiya, traditionally associated with sorting, reviewing and handling matters with patience. Revati Nakshatra adds a finishing quality, favouring closure, completion and a gentle transition from one stage to the next.

As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the mood may gradually shift from reflection towards action. This makes it useful to begin the day by observing, planning and setting priorities before moving into practical follow-through.

How to Use the Day Work and important decisions The day may work best when planning and execution are kept distinct. The earlier hours can be used for reviewing, drafting, checking facts and identifying incomplete work, while the later shift towards a more direct mood may support calls, submissions and decisions that have already been considered.

Keep priorities realistic and focus on improving an existing process, closing a pending file or preparing a presentation rather than announcing an ambitious new direction without sufficient groundwork. If a decision involves money, authority or a public commitment, pay close attention to wording and timelines. Recheck assumptions before others begin depending on your plans.

Relationships and communication Today's energy favours calm, honest communication without unnecessary drama. Revati Nakshatra traditionally supports sensitivity and attentive listening, making it useful to hear someone out before responding.

As the day becomes more action-oriented, avoid allowing quick reactions to turn a small disagreement into a final judgment. Family coordination, practical help and thoughtful messages may carry more weight than grand declarations. If you need to set a boundary or clear up an old misunderstanding, be direct but respectful. When someone's behaviour seems inconsistent, ask for clarity rather than assuming their intentions.

Reflection and spiritual routine Somvar and Krishna Tritiya make the day suitable for a little inner housekeeping. Consider what has become cluttered in your schedule, attention or commitments and what can be simplified.

Revati encourages completion, so reflection can be practical: what needs to be finished, what can be released and what deserves another sincere effort? A few quiet minutes of reading, journalling, silent prayer or simple breath awareness may be enough to settle the mind. Choose one clear intention and carry it through rather than looking for a dramatic breakthrough.