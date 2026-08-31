Panchang Today, August 31, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Revati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 31, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 31, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Somvar that favours steady thinking, careful communication and practical progress. With Krishna Tritiya and Revati Nakshatra influencing the day, the morning may be better suited to reflection and planning, while the rest of the day calls for measured action, thoughtful timing and restraint.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:58 am
|Sunset
|6:44 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:34 am to 9:10 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Kajari Teej
Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Tritiya; Region: North
|Heramba Sankashti
Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturthi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) supports a quieter, more receptive approach, which fits well with Krishna Tritiya, traditionally associated with sorting, reviewing and handling matters with patience. Revati Nakshatra adds a finishing quality, favouring closure, completion and a gentle transition from one stage to the next.
As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the mood may gradually shift from reflection towards action. This makes it useful to begin the day by observing, planning and setting priorities before moving into practical follow-through.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day may work best when planning and execution are kept distinct. The earlier hours can be used for reviewing, drafting, checking facts and identifying incomplete work, while the later shift towards a more direct mood may support calls, submissions and decisions that have already been considered.
Keep priorities realistic and focus on improving an existing process, closing a pending file or preparing a presentation rather than announcing an ambitious new direction without sufficient groundwork. If a decision involves money, authority or a public commitment, pay close attention to wording and timelines. Recheck assumptions before others begin depending on your plans.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours calm, honest communication without unnecessary drama. Revati Nakshatra traditionally supports sensitivity and attentive listening, making it useful to hear someone out before responding.
As the day becomes more action-oriented, avoid allowing quick reactions to turn a small disagreement into a final judgment. Family coordination, practical help and thoughtful messages may carry more weight than grand declarations. If you need to set a boundary or clear up an old misunderstanding, be direct but respectful. When someone's behaviour seems inconsistent, ask for clarity rather than assuming their intentions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Somvar and Krishna Tritiya make the day suitable for a little inner housekeeping. Consider what has become cluttered in your schedule, attention or commitments and what can be simplified.
Revati encourages completion, so reflection can be practical: what needs to be finished, what can be released and what deserves another sincere effort? A few quiet minutes of reading, journalling, silent prayer or simple breath awareness may be enough to settle the mind. Choose one clear intention and carry it through rather than looking for a dramatic breakthrough.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 31, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Tritiya until 8:51 am; then Krishna Chaturthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Revati until 3:23 am, Tuesday; then Ashwini
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Ganda until 1:49 am, Tuesday; then Vriddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 8:51 am; then Bava until 8:19 pm; then Balava until 7:41 am, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Pisces until 3:23 am, Tuesday; then Aries
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:28 am
|5:13 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:51 am
|5:58 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:55 am
|12:46 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:01 am, Tuesday
|2:36 am, Tuesday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:28 pm
|3:19 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:44 pm
|7:06 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:44 pm
|7:51 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:59 pm
|12:44 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am
The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Early risers may use it to settle the mind, review priorities and decide what deserves attention before regular demands begin.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:55 am to 12:46 pm
A favourable period for a focused submission, an important meeting or a considered decision that has already been prepared carefully.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:28 pm to 3:19 pm
A useful window for taking a firm next step on work already underway, particularly where confidence and orderly follow-through are needed.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:34 am
|9:10 am
|Gulika Kaal
|1:57 pm
|3:32 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:45 am
|12:21 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:46 pm
|1:37 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:19 pm
|4:10 pm
|Varjyam
|3:37 pm
|5:11 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:58 am
|3:23 am, Tuesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 9:10 am
If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking, making an investment, beginning travel or taking an important first step during this period. Use the time instead for review, preparation, maintenance or work already underway.
Other caution periods
Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, the two Dur Muhurtam periods and Varjyam are also traditionally treated as less suitable for significant fresh starts, particularly when a matter is time-sensitive or symbolically important. Use these periods for routine duties, checking details and background work where possible.
Vidaal Yog
Vidaal Yog continues for much of the day, so extra care with communication, timing and commitments may be useful. Avoid overcommitting or allowing pressure to shape important decisions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:58 am
|Sunset
|6:44 pm
|Moonrise
|8:25 pm
|Moonset
|8:47 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:57 am to 9:31 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:34 am to 9:10 am
|Bengaluru
|7:41 am to 9:14 am
|Hyderabad
|7:35 am to 9:09 am
|Chennai
|7:30 am to 9:03 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:56 am to 9:30 am
|Pune
|7:53 am to 9:27 am
|Kolkata
|6:53 am to 8:28 am
|Jaipur
|7:40 am to 9:16 am
|Kochi
|7:48 am to 9:20 am
|Lucknow
|7:20 am to 8:55 am
|Indore
|7:43 am to 9:17 am
|Guwahati
|6:38 am to 8:13 am
|Chandigarh
|7:34 am to 9:10 am
|Surat
|7:56 am to 9:30 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:16 am to 8:49 am
|Nagpur
|7:31 am to 9:05 am
|Coimbatore
|7:44 am to 9:17 am
|Varanasi
|7:13 am to 8:48 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:04 am to 8:38 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Monday that favours quiet beginnings, careful action and thoughtful timing. Keep plans simple, communicate with restraint and move ahead once the essentials are clear. Completing a small task, settling an important conversation or making a well-reviewed decision may be more valuable today than trying to accomplish too much at once.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More