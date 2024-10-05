673 students to be awarded degrees at IIIT convocation today

As many as 673 students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Prayagraj will be awarded with degrees at the 19th convocation of the institute on Saturday. Former CEO of Tech Mahindra and co-founder of Mojo Networks Kiran Deshpande will be present as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony. Director of IISER Pune Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe will be the special guest at the convocation. Director of IIIT Prof Mukul Sutaone and other senior IIIT officials at a press briefing on Friday (HT)

Student of BTech IT, Inder Sonu of Jharkhand will be awarded Chairman Gold Medal besides being honoured with Institute Gold Medal, said the director of IIIT Prof Mukul Sutaone at a press briefing on Friday.

He said that 673 students of different courses at IIIT will be awarded degrees. They will include 432 students of graduate courses, 195 of postgraduate courses and 30 students of PhD.

The students who will be awarded degrees will include 523 males and 150 female students of IIIT. Four foreign students will also receive degrees at the convocation. Inder Sonu of B Tech IT will receive gold, Kajal Kushal will get silver and Kartik Gupta will get bronze medal.

Tarun Singh of ECE (Electronics and Communication) will receive gold, Subhi Pandey will get silver while Supriya Patidar will receive bronze medal. As many as 22 medals will be awarded to students at the convocation programme among which 11 will be received by female students. Acting registrar Satish Kumar Singh, dean academic Prof Manish Goswami, Prof Pawan Chakraborty, Dr Pragya Singh and Pankaj Mishra were present at the briefing.