688 new Covid-19 cases on Monday; one death in Pune district

PUNE Even as 688 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, only 41% of the registered beneficiaries had been vaccinated, as per the state health department.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now at 4,0,114, of which 3,83,157 have recovered, 8,083 is the death toll and 9,874 are currently active patients in home isolation or in hospitals undergoing treatment.

One more death was reported from the district on Monday.

Of the 688 new cases, Pune city reported 336 cases which took its progressive count to 2,04,758.

Pune rural saw 145 new cases which took its progressive count to 96,262. PCMC crossed the one lakh mark (1,00,094 ) with 207 new cases on Monday.

One death was reported from Pune rural which took the death toll there to 2,145.

Pune city reported 4,564 deaths and PCMC reported 1,326 deaths due to the infection.

Only 41% of beneficiaries vaccinated

The district saw only 41% of its beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday, i.e., 3,649 of the 8,900 registered.

Of the beneficiaries who got vaccinated on Monday, 1,397 healthcare workers (HCW) and 2,252 frontline workers got vaccinated with their first dose.

Also 1,450 beneficiaries got vaccinated with their second dose.

No adverse effect following vaccination was reported.

Pune city saw 54% of its beneficiaries vaccinated, PCMC reported 335 vaccinations and Pune rural saw a 35% vaccination rate.