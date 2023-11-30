7 charred bodies found from Surat chemical factory fire site: Police

The Surat police said that they found at least seven charred bodies from the premises of the chemical plant a day after a major fire engulfed following an explosion on Wednesday, injuring 24 workers. A major fire broke out at the Aether Industries located in Sachin GIDC in Surat (Twitter Photo)

The blaze erupted at the Aether Industries located in Sachin GIDC industrial area at around 2am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, according to officials.

“We have found skeletons and other remains of about seven individuals from the site,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

The authorities had earlier reported that seven individuals were missing from the site. The police and other rescue workers had on Wednesday successfully rescued 24 individuals who were trapped inside. According to officials, the injured workers, who sustained burn injuries, are currently undergoing treatment.

The officials said they are actively engaged in managing the aftermath of this incident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the loss of lives.

At the time of the fire outbreak, more than 100 labourers were on night duty, said officials.

Surat-based Aether Industries supplies chemicals to the agrochemical, pharmaceutical and oil and gas industries. Aether has two factories in the western Indian state of Gujarat.