7 deaths in Agra due to high fever, 61 dengue cases so far

Agra The district witnessed seven deaths due to high fever in September, though the medical authorities did not confirm any death due to dengue, which wreaked havoc in the nearby district of Firozabad, just 60 km away.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of dengue in Agra district and 41 out of them recovered while 20 are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

“The peculiar feature in the viral deaths is the short duration that we are getting for treatment. This may be because of mutation in the virus causing fever. Patients complain of high grade fever coupled with nausea, vomiting and pain and succumb,” said Dr AK Srivastava, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Agra.

“We have asked residents to not waste time and contact the nearest community health centre, district hospital or SN Medical College immediately in case of fever,” he said.

“A teenager died in Chachia village of Pinahat block followed by two deaths in Rasoolpur village in Fatehpur Sikri block of Agra district. Two deaths were reported due to viral fever in Tedi Bagia area and one in Khadia village of Khandoli area,” said the CMO.

“The deaths are not confined to rural areas. One death occurred in Nunhai area of Agra city, taking the toll to seven in the district within a fortnight,”” he said.

“Fortunately, there has been no death due to of dengue in Agra district,” he said.

The CMO claimed that required measures were being undertaken to contain the spread of dengue and fogging, testing and health camps, spray of chemicals, measures to end larvae were underway..

Cops donate blood

Agra police led by SSP Agra Muniraj G donated blood to meet the crisis arising out of rising cases of viral fever and dengue in Agra district. On Sunday, 80 cops assembled at police lines and donated blood and jumbo pack of platelets.