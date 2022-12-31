Home / Cities / Others / 7 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central jail

7 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central jail

Assistant superintendent Kashmir Lal, Central Jail Ludhiana, said as many as seven mobile phones were lying abandoned at Barrack number 8.

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Central Jail authorities recovered a total of seven mobile phones during a surprise check on Friday.

A case has been registered under Section 52-A of the Prison Act at the Division Number 7 police station.

