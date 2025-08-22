704 buses, including 125 e-buses, ease urban transport burden in Prayagraj

Amid rising traffic congestion overwhelming the city, public buses packing multiple passengers into a single ride are stepping up to ease the chaos. The government-run Urban Transport Service has championed the ‘single vehicle–multiple users’ model, reducing the congestion and slashing pollution one trip at a time. E-buses stationed at Phaphamau on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

As part of the Urban Transport initiative, a fleet of 704 buses—including 125 electric buses—has been operating on five major routes in Prayagraj over the past six years (2018 to 2024). This service has significantly reduced traffic congestion by catering to around 2.74 crore passengers, averaging over 12,511 commuters daily.

Globally, buses account for more than 50 percent of public transport trips, and urban e-buses are increasingly seen as vital to reducing emissions, strengthening local economies, and improving urban living conditions. According to a 2023 report in Sustainable Transport Magazine, around 6.35 lakh electric buses are operational worldwide, and the number continues to grow.

India’s transport sector is undergoing a rapid shift toward electric mobility, and electric buses are emerging as a key element in promoting sustainable urban development. According to RK Singh, Regional Manager of UPSRTC, Prayagraj region, combining multiple passengers in one vehicle reduces the total number of vehicles on the road, leading to less traffic congestion and fewer emissions.

He added that ahead of the 2031 Kumbh Mela, more electric buses are likely to be deployed within the city. Each bus is assigned one of five main routes, including Puramufti to Triveni Puram, Shantipuram to Raymond, Naini and Phaphamau to Mandar Modh in Bamrauli. Each vehicle has a daily operational target of 180 kilometres. The cost of running an e-bus is approximately ₹62 per kilometre, and each bus undergoes recharging once per day. Up to eight buses can be recharged simultaneously.

To improve payment convenience, a monthly prepaid card facility has been introduced, allowing passengers to recharge their cards with amounts ranging from ₹50 to ₹9,000. Users who pay via prepaid cards receive a 10 percent discount on fares.

According to official records, the Urban Transport Bus Service generated revenue of over ₹70.48 crore in the last six years. Additionally, the service helped prevent an estimated 2.74 crore private vehicle trips from further burdening the city’s roads.

Each air-conditioned and eco-friendly bus serves a broad range of passengers, including students, office-goers, professionals, and the elderly, and operates with drivers and conductors hired on an outsourced basis.

Data from previous years show consistent passenger use and gradual adoption of electric buses. In 2018–19, 130 diesel buses served 55.82 lakh passengers. In 2019–20, 119 buses carried 58.01 lakh. The year 2020–21 saw 119 buses transporting 34.98 lakh passengers. In 2021–22, 119 diesel buses catered to 45.39 lakh passengers, and 25 e-buses served 2.54 lakh. In 2022–23, 92 diesel buses transported 41.21 lakh passengers, while 50 e-buses catered to 17.58 lakh. In 2023–24, the same 50 e-buses served 18.32 lakh commuters.

Alongside the bus network, over 15,000 CNG-powered three-wheelers have also contributed to reducing individual vehicle use and easing road congestion. Regional Transport Office records show that 12,071 new CNG three-wheelers were registered on Prayagraj’s roads in the past nine years.