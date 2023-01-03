Home / Cities / Others / 75 Ludhiana cops honoured by police chief

75 Ludhiana cops honoured by police chief

others
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday honoured 75 police personnel by awarding them with certificates of appreciation (grade-2) for exemplary duty

The police chief said that due to the diligence of the police force, New Year’s celebrations in Ludhiana remained largely peaceful. (HT PHOTO)
The police chief said that due to the diligence of the police force, New Year’s celebrations in Ludhiana remained largely peaceful. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday honoured 75 police personnel by awarding them with certificates of appreciation (grade-2) for exemplary duty . Two cops with cops were also awarded with DGP disc.

Extending new year greetings to the force at the general parade of police officers and employees at Police Lines, Sidhu encouraged cops to deal strictly with anti-social elements. All gazetted officers and 651 police personnel posted in Ludhiana participated in the parade.

The police commissioner said that due to the diligence of the police force, New Year’s celebrations in the city remained largely peaceful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out