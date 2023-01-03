75 Ludhiana cops honoured by police chief

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday honoured 75 police personnel by awarding them with certificates of appreciation (grade-2) for exemplary duty . Two cops with cops were also awarded with DGP disc.

Extending new year greetings to the force at the general parade of police officers and employees at Police Lines, Sidhu encouraged cops to deal strictly with anti-social elements. All gazetted officers and 651 police personnel posted in Ludhiana participated in the parade.

The police commissioner said that due to the diligence of the police force, New Year’s celebrations in the city remained largely peaceful.