Elderly woman killed in leopard attack in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Dhaurahra forest range of the North Kheri forest division in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, officials said. The area falls under the Dhaurahra forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone. Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone Saureesh Sahai confirmed the incident and said that a leopard killed the woman. Sahai added that Dhaurahra range forest officials have been instructed to monitor the area and keep watch on the movements of big cats. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim has been identified as Ramkali, a resident of Ramnagar Bagha village located within the Dhaurahra Kotwali limits, they said.

Leopard movement is quite frequent in the Dhaurahra area.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone Saureesh Sahai confirmed the incident and said that a leopard killed the woman. Sahai added that Dhaurahra range forest officials have been instructed to monitor the area and keep watch on the movements of big cats.

He also urged villagers to keep on alert given the movements of wild animals in their area.

The woman was sleeping in her hutment adjacent to her field when the big cat attacked her and grabbed her by the neck, the officials said.

Her son Rame shouted for help and later with the help of some neighbours chased away the leopard. However, the woman was killed on the spot.

The officials said the body will be sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after the report comes.

Local forest officials as well as Padhuva police station in-charge Hanumant Lal Tiwari also rushed to the spot.