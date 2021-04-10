IND USA
The crop has been burnt in Dhindsa and Jhaloor villages. (HT photo)
80 acre wheat crop gutted in two Sangrur villages

Locals claim they doused the flames before the arrival of fire tenders, even as the cause remains unknown. Farmers or cultivators will be compensated based on the report of patwaris
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:45 PM IST

Ripe and ready-to-harvest wheat crop over 80 acre was reduced to ashes in two villages of Sangrur near Lehragaga on Saturday afternoon. Even the residual part of the crop has been burnt in Dhindsa and Jhaloor villages.

Locals claim they doused the flames before the arrival of fire tenders, even as the cause remains unknown. Police and officials from the district administration reached the spot and inspected the sites.

Lehra station house officer (SHO) Vijay Pal said over 80 acre of crop had caught fire and the residents of nearby villages doused it. Officials said farmers will be compensated after the patwaris submitted a report on the incident. The money will be paid to owners or farmers who cultivated the land on lease.

