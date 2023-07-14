Truck mows down 80-year-old pedestrian in Bhiwandi

BHIWANDI: An 80-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by an unidentified truck in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Gyanoba Buwaji Kamble, who resided with his family in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Nagar, according to Bhiwandi City police station. The driver fled the scene with the truck, and the police are trying to identify the vehicle through CCTV footage.

The incident took place around 2pm near Ashok Nagar gate where Kamble, who was walking on the side of the road, was hit from behind by an unidentified truck and he collapsed on the road.

Police sources said that the truck was headed towards Kalyan and the driver was speeding when he hit Kamble.

The passersby found Kamble unconscious and informed the local police about the accident. The police took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that Kamble suffered internal injuries in chest and leg.

Vikas, 41, son of Kamble, said, “My father used to step out at 9am to meet friends and return in the evening. However, on the day of the accident, my father did not return. Then some of the locals informed me about the accident.

“We alerted my relatives and rushed to the hospital, where we found out that he had had been declared dead. After conducting the post-mortem, my father’s body was handed over to me,” said Vikas.

“We are going through footage from the CCTV installed in the areas around the accident spot and we will trace the vehicle after getting its registration number. So far, we have not made any arrest yet,” said Ramdas Kolte, sub inspector, Bhiwandi City police station.

The police registered a case against an unknown truck driver under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections 143(A) (B), 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

