83 anti-smog guns deployed by Delhi Metro, more to come: CMO

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken several steps to combat air pollution, including deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites and installation of misting systems at Metro metro stations across the city, chief minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement on Thursday. According to officials, there is a plan to install 20 more anti-smog guns (ANI)

The statement, issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), said that at a review meeting with DMRC, Gupta was informed that anti-smog guns and mist spray systems were being installed at metro stations and along elevated metro corridors in a phased and continuous manner to control dust and reduce air pollution.

According to officials, 83 anti-smog guns had been deployed at various construction sites. “In addition, there is a plan to install 20 more anti-smog guns, several of which have already been put in place,” the CMO said, adding that the deployment of all the anti-smog guns will be completed by January 15.

The Metro stations covered with anti-smog guns include Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, Dwarka Sector-21, Rajouri Garden, Anand Vihar, Peeragarhi, Ashok Vihar, and Metro Bhawan.

Metro officials added that mist spray systems have been installed at 37 metro stations. “Under the plan, mist spray systems are being installed at all elevated metro stations in Delhi. Stations located on main roads are being prioritised, and the majority of this work is targeted to be completed by January 20,” an official said.

Gupta said that DMRC should work as a model agency in Delhi’s fight against pollution, so that other departments can draw inspiration from it.

The CMO added that the installation of mist spray systems will be mandatory at locations where anti-smog guns are not available. “Stations where mist spray systems have already been installed include Pitampura, Rithala, Ghitorni, Karol Bagh, Moti Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Nirman Vihar, Kailash Colony, Badarpur and Moti Bagh,” the statement added.

In addition to anti-pollution efforts, DMRC officials stated that a plan had been drawn up to carry out artwork on approximately 200 additional metro pillars by April 30. “The Artwork on 10 pillars has already been completed, while work on several others is in progress. In addition, maintenance work on central verges around several metro stations is being initiated. In the first phase, 25 stations have been identified where the work is either underway or will commence shortly,” an official said.