85-year-old held for bid to murder grandson

Bathinda Fazilka Police have arrested an 85-year-old man for attempting to burn his grandson’s family over a property dispute in Chandigarh Mohalla locality of Abohar town on Sunday. Police said the grandson Angrez Singh, 40, suffered serious burns, while his wife and one-year-old daughter escaped unhurt.

Abohar DSP Rahul Bhardwaj said Angrez had a family dispute with his grandfather, Tara Singh, over the construction of rooms at their residence.

“As Angrez’s family was asleep in his room, Tara poured petrol on them in the wee hours of Sunday and attempted to set them on fire. Angrez’s legs and an arm suffered burn injuries, and he is under treatment at the Abohar civil hospital. Investigation shows that the accused collected about 5-litre petrol from a nearby petrol pump for this planned attack,” the DSP added. The octogenarian has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), police said.