86 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 86 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Monday.

Of these, 78 cases were from Kashmir while the Jammu division saw eight infections. Srinagar witnessed the highest count of 48 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 124 with active positive cases reaching 1,247.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 604 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 146 and 111 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,21,329 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,990 and the death-toll stands at 4,414.

The officials said that 45,319 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.