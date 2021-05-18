86 inmates in Goaplganj jail found infected

PATNA

Around 86 inmates of Chanave jail in Gopalganj district of Bihar have tested positive for coronavirus, leading to panic among jail staff and the 2000-odd inmates the prison houses.

Over 150 inmates took TrueNat tests on Monday and 86 of them were found infected, officials said.

Jail superintendent Amit Kumar said medicines had been provided to the infected inmates and if required, they will be shifted to the nearest Covid Care Centre. “We have sought directives from the prison directorate for shifting the prisoners to other jails,” Kumar said, adding the remaining inmates would be tested in a day or two.

Jail doctor Awinash said the infected inmates have been isolated in a special ward and medical staff deputed there.

On May 8, the Supreme Court issued prison decongestion instructions 8 and ordered immediate release of all prisoners who were granted bail or parole due to the pandemic last year. It also directed that high-powered committees consider release of new prisoners in accordance with the National Legal Services Authority’s guidelines on the issue.

While some of the states have released prisoners on parole, considering the scenario arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, the Bihar government hasn’t.