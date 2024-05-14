87 candidates contesting in phase 2 of Odisha polls face criminal charges: ADR

As many as 87 candidates (33%) of candidates contesting in the second phase of Odisha assembly polls have criminal cases against them with 70 (26%) having serious criminal charges, a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. The average asset per candidate contesting was ₹ 3.98 crore. (Odisha assembly)

265 candidates will be contesting in the second phase polling on May 20.

The report added that 95 (36%) candidates are crorepatis.

Out of 35 constituencies going to polls, 14 (40%) are red alert constituencies.

These constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major political parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has the highest average asset per candidate of ₹12.09 crore.

Dilip Kumar Ray (313 crore), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rourkela, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (73 crore), BJD candidate from Bolangir and Naveen Patnaik (71 crore) of BJD from Kantabanji and Hinjili are the top three richest candidates fielded in phase two.

Sohan Sipka, an independent candidate from Kantabanji constituency has declared zero assets.