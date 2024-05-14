 87 candidates contesting in phase 2 of Odisha polls face criminal charges: ADR - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

87 candidates contesting in phase 2 of Odisha polls face criminal charges: ADR

ByAman Aryan
May 14, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Among the major political parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has the highest average asset per candidate of ₹12.09 crore

As many as 87 candidates (33%) of candidates contesting in the second phase of Odisha assembly polls have criminal cases against them with 70 (26%) having serious criminal charges, a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

The average asset per candidate contesting was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.98 crore. (Odisha assembly)
The average asset per candidate contesting was 3.98 crore. (Odisha assembly)

265 candidates will be contesting in the second phase polling on May 20.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The report added that 95 (36%) candidates are crorepatis.

Out of 35 constituencies going to polls, 14 (40%) are red alert constituencies.

These constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also Read: 29% of candidates contesting in phase 1 Odisha polls are crorepatis: ADR report

The average asset per candidate contesting was 3.98 crore.

Among the major political parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has the highest average asset per candidate of 12.09 crore.

Dilip Kumar Ray (313 crore), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rourkela, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (73 crore), BJD candidate from Bolangir and Naveen Patnaik (71 crore) of BJD from Kantabanji and Hinjili are the top three richest candidates fielded in phase two.

Sohan Sipka, an independent candidate from Kantabanji constituency has declared zero assets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 87 candidates contesting in phase 2 of Odisha polls face criminal charges: ADR

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On