878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district
PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department.
In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,10,699 lakh Covid cases of which, 3,87,388 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,112 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,199 active cases in Pune district.
One Covid-related death was reported in Pune rural in the last 24 hours with no deaths reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas on Monday.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,09,696 Covid cases and 4,575 deaths as of March 1.
Whereas, PCMC has reported ,02,488 cases and a total of 1,333 deaths due to Covid.
Pune rural reported 98,515 total cases and 2,155 deaths.
As per the state health department, 5,754 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra, taking the total in the state to 20,30,458. The recovery rate in the state is 93.94%.
Across Maharashtra, 6,397 new cases of Covid were reported on Monday and 30 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.41%.
Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine and 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.
