IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district
HT Image
HT Image
others

878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district

PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST

PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,10,699 lakh Covid cases of which, 3,87,388 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,112 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,199 active cases in Pune district.

One Covid-related death was reported in Pune rural in the last 24 hours with no deaths reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas on Monday.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,09,696 Covid cases and 4,575 deaths as of March 1.

Whereas, PCMC has reported ,02,488 cases and a total of 1,333 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural reported 98,515 total cases and 2,155 deaths.

As per the state health department, 5,754 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra, taking the total in the state to 20,30,458. The recovery rate in the state is 93.94%.

Across Maharashtra, 6,397 new cases of Covid were reported on Monday and 30 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.41%.

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine and 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
PUNE A total of 878 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chaos, confusion and technical glitches mark phase 2 of Covid vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:22 PM IST
PUNE On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to senior citizens and eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, to get themselves vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:58 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district and city administrations announced the extension of Covid restrictions till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 PM IST
PUNE Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSMEs, has asked the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), to create a vision document for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Panel initiates probe into Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
PUNE A four-member panel set up by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), a flagship water conservation scheme by the Devendra Fadnavis government, will hear complaints on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
others

Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
others

Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Restarting mining in the Aravallis, one of the oldest fold mountain ranges, will have massive environmental implications for groundwater recharge, biodiversity and wildlife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday musings: Tragic case of a woman, a minister and the Pune Police

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Maharashtra’s politics surrounding the death by suicide of 23-year-old woman and her association with minister Sanjay Rathod, finally culminated with his resignation on Sunday, a day before Maharashtra’s budget session is to begin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
others

‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Gauba is said to have told officials of all states and union territories to expedite vaccination of priority groups and closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
others

Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On February 9, the PM had given an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter had retired from the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
others

Had thought of quitting saffron party after being asked to step down for exposing corruption: Shanta

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:04 AM IST
While the common belief was that Shanta Kumar had been removed as Union minister of rural development in 2003 for speaking up against the 2002 Godhra riots and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, the former’s memoir titled “Nij Path Ka Avichal Panthi” paints a different picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A complete blockade of the National Highway-7 by villagers in Fazilka in protest against the setting up of a distillery by a politically influential family at Hiran Wali village entered 14th day on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP