9,000 fake beneficiaries identified under PMAY in Prayagraj; CDO confirms recovery, probe

Nearly 9,000 cases of fraud have been detected in which people owning double-storey houses obtained government aid by submitting fake documents in Prayagraj’s Shankargarh block. . CDO Harshika Singh stated that action is being taken against all who submitted fake documents, and proceedings will also be initiated against any government staff who approved these applications (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government provides ₹1.20 lakh to beneficiaries from the economically weaker section (EWS) for constructing houses.

A departmental survey conducted after the release of the first installment revealed around 9,000 such cases across various villages in the district, where ineligible beneficiaries who already owned houses availed the scheme’s benefits. Recovery will now be initiated from them.

Under the Yojana, economically weaker people receive ₹1.20 lakh in three installments. After each installment, a departmental team inspects the construction and takes photographs for verification.

According to reports, in the 2024-25 financial year, the first installment of ₹40,000 was released to applicants deemed eligible after the initial verification process.

During an on-site inspection in Shankargarh block, the team found 3,127 people who had not used the funds for constructing houses. Villagers confirmed that they already owned homes and did not require assistance. Further investigations across the district revealed that over 9,000 individuals had submitted fake documents to avail the scheme.

Preparations are now underway to recover the first installment released to the fraudulent beneficiaries. CDO Harshika Singh stated that action is being taken against all who submitted fake documents, and proceedings will also be initiated against any government staff who approved these applications.