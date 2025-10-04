A year on, no closure, no answers in Prayagraj SRNH doc’s death

Over a year after the body of Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, a junior resident in the orthopaedics department at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), was found in his car in the hospital parking lot on September 28, 2024, the police investigation is yet to be completed. For representation only

The mysterious death of the young doctor from Prayagraj’s premier government hospital—associated with MLN Medical College—had triggered widespread protests by fellow medics demanding justice.

It may be noted that Dr Kartikeya, the only son of KK Srivastava and Pratima Srivastava, residents of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his car in the SRN Hospital parking lot around 9 pm on September 28, 2024. The hospital administration declared it a suicide, while Dr Kartikeya’s sister, Dr Aditi, filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station, accusing junior resident Dr Shyam Gupta, associate professor of orthopaedics Dr Sachin Yadav, and ophthalmologist Dr Anamika of murder.

The police had preserved the viscera and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. However, even after a year, the mystery surrounding Dr Kartikeya’s death remains unsolved. His family alleged that the police have only offered repeated assurances of a speedy investigation but have failed to make any real progress. His brother-in-law, Deepak, stated that the SIT has not recorded statements from either the family or the accused so far.

Distressed by the police’s lax investigation, Dr Kartikeya’s family filed a petition in the Allahabad high court, which, on May 1, 2025, ordered the police to submit a final investigation report into the suspicious death within three months. That deadline has also passed, but no report has yet been submitted to the court.

Sources indicated that two vials of Neovac injection were found in Dr Kartikeya’s car, but the viscera report made no mention of them. Meanwhile, the medico-legal team has also refused to consider the case a suicide.

The victim’s family has now appealed directly to the chief minister, asserting that their only son was murdered.

According to ACP (Kotwali) Ravi Gupta, the SIT is investigating Dr Kartikeya’s death under suspicious circumstances. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The police are reportedly examining every aspect of the case thoroughly before submitting their report.