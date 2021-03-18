AAP-BJP trade barbs over air pollution report

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of failing in its fight against air pollution, while citing the World Air Quality Report 2020 published earlier this week by IQAir – a Swiss organisation – which said that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities are in India.

In a press conference, the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Delhi’s air quality has witnessed some improvement, which he said was due to the AAP government’s efforts. He also thanked Delhi residents for their contribution in combating pollution.

In a series of tweets, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, however, dismissed the claims and hit back saying pollution levels in Delhi reduced because of the Central government’s intervention. In a separate statement, Delhi-BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP of complete failure in combating air pollution.

“Delhi was once the most polluted cities in the world. Because of the AAP government’s efforts in fighting air pollution, Delhi is now in the tenth spot. I congratulate Delhi residents for their fight against pollution. However, 22 Indian cities rank among the 30 most polluted in the world because the BJP-led Central government has failed,” said Bhardwaj.

He further said, “Whenever it comes to air pollution in Delhi, the Central government has always conveniently washed its hands-off. Only a person who knows and understand the importance of environment should head the concerned ministry.”

Javadekar, however, hit back and said, “AAP is equal to advertisement and plagiarism… Reduction in pollution in Delhi is largely due to Central government initiatives like leapfrogging to BSVI, Eastern and Western express peripheral ways, closing the Badarpur plant, shifting 3,000 industries on PNG and many such efforts.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Kapoor said, “The AAP government in Delhi does not have any concrete study on the causes of air pollution in Delhi. They have been a complete failure on this front. They should focus on scientific studies and developing strategies, instead of engaging in such misleading things.”