Abduction of Sikh women: Valley leaders urge admn to conduct thorough probe

Political leaders in Kashmir on Monday urged the J&K administration to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged abduction and conversion of two young Sikh women and allay the concerns of Sikh community in the valley.

According to the protesters, one of the girls has been returned to her family by the police, but the other one is still missing, and they are awaiting her return. However, they shared no specific details in the case of the latter.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti asked the authorities to properly investigate the issue.

“Any move to drive a wedge between Sikhs and Muslims in Kashmir will cause irreparable harm to J&K. The two communities have supported each other through thick and thin, having withstood countless attempts to damage age-old relationships,” said Abdullah.

“Hope the investigative agencies swiftly get to the bottom of this issue,” said Mehbooba.

Protests by Sikh community were triggered on Sunday after reports spread that a young woman from the community was allegedly kidnapped by a man from another community. Police said they have arrested the person, 29, and the girl, 18, was presented before a court on Saturday, and later returned to her family.

Amit Shah assures return

Union home minister Amit Shah has assured the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) of the safe return of the Sikh woman to their families, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Addressing the media, the DSGMC president said Shah will soon meet the J&K Sikh delegation to discuss the concerns of the minority.

Sirsa, who is camping in Srinagar for the past two days said, “DSGMC is making all efforts to bring both the girls back into the Sikh fold. Both the girls are from poor families, and we have rescued one of them and efforts are on to rescue the other.”

Manjit Singh GK, former president of DSGMC, who held a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday, demanded anti-conversion law in J&K. In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GK said that inspite of the fact that Article 370 has been annulled, Sikhs in J&K were discriminated against.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said the SGPC is giving all support to the family. “I have asked families to bring both the girls to Darbar Sahib for counselling and moral support. I also plan to visit Srinagar to be in touch with the families,” she added.