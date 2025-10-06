After HC denies relief, villagers demolish mosque declared ‘illegal’ in Sambhal

Villagers in Sambhal district’s Rawa Buzurg used a bulldozer to demolish the Gausulwara mosque on Sunday, following the dismissal of a petition in the Allahabad high court. The demolition was carried out in the presence of police deployed to maintain law and order at the site. The Ghausulbara mosque being demolished at Raya Buzurg village under Asmoli Police Station in Sambhal district (PTI)

The mosque, constructed on 510 square metres of pit land, had been declared illegal by the local administration, which ordered its removal. Villagers and the mosque committee, armed with tools and a bulldozer, carried out the demolition themselves after the high court refused relief. Inspector Rajiv Kumar Malik and his team were stationed at the site to prevent any confrontation.

Minzar Hussain, the caretaker of the mosque, had filed a petition in the urgent bench of the Allahabad high court seeking a stay on the demolition. The hearings on October 3 and 4 ended with the petitioner voluntarily withdrawing his plea after the state advocate presented the tehsildar court’s order. Following the dismissal, villagers initiated demolition.

Tehsildar DP Singh stated, “Encroachers had been issued a 30-day notice to vacate the land and dismantle the structures. However, no action was taken within the stipulated period, prompting the administration to initiate the demolition. Following the high court’s rejection of any claims of ownership, people began removing the portions of the mosque constructed on government land.”

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Ziaur Rehman Barq called the demolition a product of fear instilled by police and administration. Speaking from his Nakhasa residence, Barq said, “People have been intimidated to such an extent that they are forced to wield hammers themselves. This is wrong. Muslims, and others who face bias, should not act under fear. If the administration acts forcibly, judicial intervention is the proper recourse.”

Barq questioned the selective use of bulldozers. “In Fatehpur, where people openly defied the law in front of police and administration, why were bulldozers not used? Why did the bulldozer fail in Bahraich, and why is it operating only in Bareilly and Sambhal? Everyone knows whose instructions the police and administration are following,” he said.

The administration had earlier demolished an illegal marriage hall and a madrasa built on 2,810 square metres of pond land using four bulldozers.

On October 2, district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi visited the village with heavy police force. The mosque committee had requested four days to carry out the demolition, but after the high court petition was dismissed, the villagers went ahead with the work themselves on Sunday.