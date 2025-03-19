After HT report, officials crack down on erring ahatas in Gurugram

Gurugram A view of the sealed Reset ahata in Sector 29. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Several taverns, popularly called ahatas, in Gurugram downed shutters over the weekend and are yet to reopen, while two prominent ahatas operating in the popular Sector 29 hub were sealed on Monday by the excise department for operating open-seating areas in violation of their approved maps, officials said on Tuesday.

The action comes against a backdrop of HT reporting widespread violations in the operation of ahatas across the city in a report titled “Ggm taverns thrive in disregard for legal and safety regulations” published in these columns on March 16.

The two facilities shut on Monday were Machan, which is located near Leisure Valley Park, and Reset.

Excise officials said the crackdown will continue and more such ahatas will be sealed in the coming days. “We have taken action against those violating norms, and further investigations are underway. Any establishment found flouting regulations will face strict penalties,” Amit Bhatia, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC), said.

Machan ahata owner Digvijay Chahar said they were making efforts to rectify violations and reopen the establishment. A director of Reset ahata said that their establishment does not host live performances or serve hookah, it was kept only for ventilation purposes, and that they would comply with norms.

Excise officials said taverns cannot serve alcohol directly, not operate in open spaces and charge costs as per their will, even as pollution and health checks remain absent. They also flagged illegal dance performances, especially by foreigners who perform on tourist visas, which is prohibited under law. Such events require clearance from the chief treasury manager (CTM) and a valid fire NOC—both of which taverns cannot obtain as they lack occupation certificates.

“Many taverns have also destroyed green belts by constructing permanent brick-and-cement structures in areas meant for grass and plantation. Additionally, some taverns are also using diesel generators, which have been banned by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) due to air pollution concerns,” said advocate Rajeev Yadav, who has filed multiple complaints about excise violations.

Yadav called for multiple agencies to come together to tackle all violations.

Violations also sparked outrage among residents, who called for stricter monitoring.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, said the rapid commercialisation of taverns was harming the city’s ecosystem. “Taverns are violating multiple norms—green belts are being cemented, unauthorised structures are popping up, and the air quality is deteriorating. The government needs to take decisive action instead of merely sealing a few places temporarily,” she said.

Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens in Sector 48, criticised the lack of enforcement and the growing influence of liquor establishments. “Many of these ahatas operate freely despite multiple violations. Even when some are sealed, they manage to reopen within weeks. Authorities must introduce a proper monitoring system to ensure compliance,” he said.