After JNU, IIT-Delhi advises students to return home amid Covid-19 surge; some cases reported in DU’s Gwyer hostel

New Delhi

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), has advised students residing on campus to return to their homes and also urged day scholars to avoid coming to the institute unless “necessary”. At least 23 people, including students and faculty members, in IIT-D have tested positive for the disease.

IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said that the institute has advised students to return in view of the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. “We have around 2,000 students on campus. As per the Delhi government rules, we cannot isolate students at the campus and we will have to shift them to quarantine centres. We are told that Delhi quarantine centres are all full at present. We are worried in case something goes wrong, there won’t be any place to shift them. We have just advised the students and nobody will be forced to return,” he said.

Rao said “25-30 students have tested positive” on campus in the last month. “Everything is under control at the campus. The institute is following all Covid-19 appropriate precautions,” he said.

In an email sent to students and faculty members on Saturday, IIT-D deputy registrar and nodal officer for Covid-19, N Bhaskar, said that at least 15 students, six employees, and two family members of the employees recently tested positive for the virus at the campus. “All are requested to kindly take the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines strictly without any laxity, in the common interest of the safety of the campus community,” he said.

In another email sent to students on Thursday, IIT-D deputy director (strategy and planning) Ashok K Ganguli said that a meeting with key administrative personnel was held to review the “alarming situation”.

“Several students have tested positive today and several mess staff members have called in sick. The Gulmohar facility for home quarantine of students is full to capacity now. In addition, there are many cases among faculty and their family members as well as staff and their family members. While the faculty members and staff members are isolating within their homes, this option is not available to hostel residents. As per government regulation, they have to be shifted to government isolation centres anywhere in Delhi. These centres are also getting fast overwhelmed,” he wrote.

Raising concern over a possible extension of the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government from Saturday, he said, “In view of this very grim situation, the committee feels that it may be safer if the students can go home and be with their families. Accordingly, all students who want to go home are hereby allowed to do so. They may return as soon as the situation improves in Delhi.”

Earlier on Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also advised students to leave for their homes. According to the advisory issued by the university, more than 322 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported at the JNU campus since March 2020. Presently, there are 64 Covid-19 positive cases in JNU, including 11 positive cases detected on Friday. “Keeping in mind the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, it is advisable, where feasible, for the students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, and also help curb the virulent spread of Covid-19 virus,” said JNU Registrar Anirban Chakrabarti in the advisory.

Meanwhile, some students have tested positive for the virus at Delhi University’s (DU) Gwyer hostel that accommodates masters and research scholars. M Thirumal, provost of the hostel, said, “One student left for home as soon as he tested positive and there is one case at present. We have made proper arrangements for quarantine. Some staff members also tested positive for Covid-19 and they are also home quarantined. We are following all Covid-19 precautions in the hostel.”