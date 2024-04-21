After recovery from health issues, SP’s Kajal Nishad visits Gorakhnath Temple Kajal Nishad along with SP leaders visited Gorakhnath Temple (HT Photo)

HT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR

After recovering from a heart attack and other health issues, Samajwadi Party’s (SP’s) Gorakhpur candidate Kajal Nishad, accompanied by SP district unit president Brijesh Gautam and others, visited the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday to offer prayers at the Matsyendranath Yogi idol.

SP district unit president Brijesh Gautam noted that Kajal Nishad had returned from Lucknow three days earlier on Thursday, and following physicians’ advice, began her election campaign after a period of rest.

Gautam mentioned that Matsyendranath is considered a revival Mahayogi and belongs to the Nishad community, which is why Kajal Nishad offered prayers to seek his blessings for her electoral success. From the Gorakhnath Temple, Kajal Nishad proceeded to the SP district unit office, where she held a meeting with booth-level workers.

Additionally, the Congress and Samajwadi Party held a meeting and decided to establish joint booth-level committees to coordinate the election campaign for the INDIA alliance candidates in Gorakhpur and the reserved seats at Bansgaon.

They have also formed a 21-member joint election campaign committee, with 13 members from the SP, four from the Congress, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)--CPI(M), two from the Communist Party of India (CPI), and one from the Aam Aadmi Party.