Agnipath protests: 5 including NSUI, SP members held
Five persons, including district president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and former zila panchayat member of Samajwadi party in Saharanpur, were arrested by the police for allegedly provoking army job aspirants during demonstration in the district on Saturday.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Akash Tomar said Parag Panwar, an accused, is the NSUI district president. Another accused Sandeep Choudhary is the former zila panchayat member of Samajwadi Party.
The SSP said that those were involved in holding demonstration along with army job aspirants. “Their identities were verified and they were found to be members of political parties. They are being sent to the jail,” he said.
He said that political parties had given their memorandum against Agnipath but their leaders and workers weren’t supposed to get involved in protest or demonstration of students and army job aspirants. He claimed that the three remaining accused too some connection with political parties.
Congress party district president in Saharanpur Muzaffar Ali Gurjar said that efforts were on to contact Panwar’s family to verify police claim and action against him.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday had approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for ‘Agniveers’ who meet eligibility criteria. This was described as a move to support those youths after the end of their four-year contract with the armed forces. The government has also decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for 2022.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
