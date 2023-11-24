Agra bids farewell: Hundreds pour in for Captain’s final homecoming; U.P. dy CM consoles bereaved kin

AGRA The echoes of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” pierced the sombreness in the air as the mortal remains of Captain Shubham Gupta, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Kashmir on Wednesday, reached his hometown in Agra. The poignant homecoming stirred intense emotions among the bereaved family. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak consoling Basant Gupta, father of Captain Shubham Gupta. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, visited the residence of Basant Gupta, the grieving father of the fallen Army hero, to extend his condolences. Expressing admiration for the courage and valour of the young Captain, who was in his twenties, Deputy CM Pathak commended the sacrifice made by Captain Shubham Gupta in service to the nation.

Prior to the homecoming, a gathering of Agra residents assembled at the gate of the Air Force area to pay their respects as the mortal remains of Captain Shubham Gupta arrived at Agra Air Force base on Friday afternoon. The emotional scenes continued as a multitude of well-wishers gathered at the family residence in Prateek Enclave, Taj Nagari area, to receive the fallen hero.

Later in the day, the mortal remains were solemnly transported to Kuankheda, the paternal village of the Gupta family near Agra, for the final rites. The cremation ceremony unfolded with full military honours, symbolising the nation’s gratitude for Captain Shubham Gupta’s sacrifice.

Minister hands over ₹50L cheque to family

In a gesture of support, state education minister Yogendra Upadhayaya, accompanied by local BJP MLA Dr. GS Dharmesh, presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the inconsolable mother of Captain Shubham Gupta, Pushpa Devi Gupta. The emotional moment saw tears and a small outburst from the grieving mother, with her husband, Basant Gupta, offering support during this difficult time.

Pic Caption 1: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak consoling Basant Gupta, father of Captain Shubham Gupta. HT Photo

Pic Caption 2: Mortal remains of Captain Shubham Gupta reaching Agra.

