Agra Cathedral – Sentinel of 175 years

The towering structure in yellow - Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception - on Wazirpura Road, has a history of its own in the historical city of Agra. It has seen phases of time and faced the brunt of damages inflicted during the revolt of 1857, but revived in its glory, it stands tall to complete 175 years this Sunday when a thanksgiving Mass is planned in the evening. The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Agra (HT File Photo)

The present stately cathedral, dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, commenced in 1846 by Rt Rev Archbishop Dr Joseph Antony Borghi OC, the then Vicar Apostolic of Tibet Hindustan who also blessed the completed structure in 1849.

The architect of the building was Rev Fr Bonaventure of Florence from Italy and the impact of Italian architecture is evident in the structure standing in the heart of the city where decoration work is on these days for the grand celebration.

Its colossal structure with façade, marble pillars, special paintings, Dome shaped sanctuary beside the Bell Tower dominating any overview of the city’s skyline speaks volumes of Italian architecture in this city which was once the capital of Mughal Empire.

Rev Fr Miranda Ignatius, the parish priest of the Cathedral Archdiocese, highlights the Gothic style – a term akin to Italian architecture - which is evident in the dome-shaped sanctuary, marbled railings and pillars with side columns.

Those living nearby are used to hearing the ringing of the huge bell within the Tower, which rises well over the city skyline and is said to have once been damaged by lightning. It rings at sunrise, noon and lastly at sunset, a priest at Bishop’s House, near the Cathedral, said.

Incidentally, the Bishop’s House stands adjacent to Akbar’s Church – another epitome of the historical past of the city.

The Cathedral is the centre of Agra Diocese headed now by Rt Rev Dr Raphi Manjaly, the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Agra and had graceful guidance in the past from noted Archbishops including Archbishop Albert D’Souza who took charge after Archbishop Rt Rev. Dr. Oswald Gracious was appointed a Cardinal in 2007.

Rt Rev Dr. Dominic Athaide became first Archbishop of Agra followed by Rt Rev Dr Cecil deSa (1984), Rt Rev Dr Vincent Concessao (1999). The iconic Church is the seat of Christmas festivity and its door remains open for all on such a festive occasion and the lush green area opens its arms to all while celebrating the birth of the Saviour.

The Cathedral’s magnificent gates, erected in the recent decade stand to match the architectural delight and a Holy Cross in red is the latest addition.

As one moves past the Cathedral, one reaches St Peter’s College, a premier institution of the region, which completed 175 years of existence in 2021, with celebrations held in 2022 because of the pandemic.

Evening of thanks and celebration

‘’Those attending the thanksgiving services will include Rt Rev Dr Raphi Manjaly, the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Agra, Archbishop Rt Rev Dr Albert D’Souza, Rt Rev Joe Thykkattil the Bishop of Gwalior, Rt Rev Dr Bhaskar Jesuraj Bishop of Meerut, along with hundreds of priests, sisters and faithful,” said Rev Fr Ignatius.

“We expect a gathering of about 1,500 people on the occasion and after religious services, a cultural programme will be held in St Peter’s Jubilee Hall,” he added.