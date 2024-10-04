Agra: Cyber crooks attempt to con teacher who dies in panic, probe on

A woman teacher of a government school lost her life allegedly due to panic leading to cardiac arrest after cyber criminals tried to extort money from her. (Pic for representation)

The victim, a resident of Shahganj locality of Agra, was misled into believing that her daughter was caught in a scandal and she would be left off only after ₹one lakh was paid to the criminals who posed as policemen.

Fearing that it would bring bad name to her daughter, the teacher got panic-stricken and despite her son verifying that everything was fine, it was too late. The woman lost her life while being taken to hospital on September 30. The family lodged a ‘tehrir’ (written complaint) with the Jagdishpura police station on Thursday.

In the ‘tehrir’ filed before incharge at Jagdishpura police station in Agra on Thursday, Shiv Charan Singh Verma, the husband of the deceased woman identified a Malti Verma, 58, stated that his wife was on duty as a assistant teacher at a junior high school in Achhnera town of Agra district on September 30 when she received a call from a mobile number on her whatsapp number ten times. The caller by the name Vijay Kumar told the woman that her daughter was caught in a scandal.

“The caller claimed himself to be a police officer and asked for amount of ₹1 lakh in lieu of letting off our daughter. The caller suggested her to talk to a man named Mithun Mathur on another number who would give number for Google Pay,” stated the complainant.

Meanwhile, the son of the woman teacher got active and contacted his sister and ensured his mother that all was okay and that the girl was in her college.

However, the woman teacher got extremely nervous and her health deteriorated in panic, alleged the complainant.

“Condition of my wife continued to deteriorate and she died within 10 to 15 minutes, seemingly because of heart attack,” stated the complainant.

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra city) Suraj Rai, when contacted, confirmed that such complaint had been made to Agra police.

“The Jagishpura police were investigating the matter and interacting with the family of the deceased. We have to look as to what type of call it was and under what circumstances the woman teacher died,” stated Rai. Police were yet to register a case when reports last came on Thursday evening.