Agra discom MD admits 118 power consumers were overcharged for new connections, tenders apology

others
Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:06 PM IST

MDs of all five discoms in the state were directed to identify consumers who were overcharged for new connections.

Power officials had earlier denied the allegations of overcharging power consumers (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Appearing before the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday, Agra discom managing director Amit Kishore admitted that excess money was realised from 118 consumers for a new power connection. He also accepted that this violated the UPERC’s Cost Data Book that prescribed rates for every product and service.

Kishore informed the commission that an additional amount of 24.25 lakh realised by the Agra discom has been refunded to the concerned consumers through cheque. He also tendered a written unconditional apology for earlier providing incorrect data regarding the number of consumers who were overcharged for a new power connection, said people privy to the development.

To recall, the officials had earlier denied the allegations of overcharging power consumers. However, they later admitted that an excess amount was realised from consumers. The development came after the commission received complaints from all over the state. Taking cognisance, MDs of all five discoms in the state were directed to identify consumers who were overcharged for new connections. The MDs were also asked to refund the excess amount to the affected consumers.

Meanwhile, U.P. Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, who brought the issue to the commission’s notice, has claimed that the dicoms realised at least 100 crore extra from consumers. He said that taking a cue from the Agra discom, the others should also come clean and refund the excess amount to consumers.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
