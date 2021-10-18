Agra: Heavy rainfall in Braj region leaves farmers worried

AGRA Heavy rains lashed the Braj region for the second consecutive day on Monday. Routine life was thrown out of gear and temperature fell drastically across the region. Many houses collapsed and extensive damage was caused to crops in the field by heavy rainfall.

“An alert was issued about the extensive rain in this part of the state but there was little the farmers could do. Rains are untimely these days and have caused extensive damage to millet crops. Rainwater filled the fields where harvested millet crop was lying,” said farm scientist Dr RS Chauhan.

“This is season for cultivation of wheat which will be delayed as fields are water logged and it will take time to dry up. This would further delay the sowing of wheat crop disturbing the cycle. The potato crop sown will have improper germination while the mustard crop sown is finished. Besides this, there is extensive damage to crop of green vegetables due to untimely rain,” added Dr Chauhan.

Agra alone received 44 mm rainfall by 8am on Monday and there was additional 50 mm rain on Monday. This 94 mm rain on Sunday and Monday brought maximum temperature as low as 29.9 degrees celsius in Agra which is 4 degrees celsius below the normal.

Life was also affected in Etah district which got scanty rain on Sunday till afternoon followed by heavy rain till Monday evening. Water logging was common complaint witnessed in city area.

Rain on second consecutive day brought tough times for denizens in Firozabad. Labourers were found managing their way to glass factories as Monday began with extensive rain.

Kasganj in Aligarh division too had its share of rains on Monday. Farmers of paddy and mustard were worried because rain water inundated their fields. Mainpuri farmers also had similar complaints.

SP rally cancelled

Due to heavy rainfall on Monday, Samajwadi Party had to cancelled a rally of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Budhana town. Yadav was supposed to address a Kashyap community rally in Budhana, but it had to be cancelled as the venue is submerged in rainwater, the Samajwadi Party’s Muzaffarnagar unit president, Parmod Kumar Tyagi, said.