Agra lawyers to intensify protests demanding HC bench

Lawyers in Agra have decided to revive their longstanding demand for a high court bench in the city. A meeting is scheduled to take place next month at the civil court premises, where elected representatives will be invited to express their stance on the issue. In a show of solidarity, lawyers in both Agra and Aligarh plan to collectively abstain from work on February 29 to support this demand. Lawyers gathered during the meeting at lawns of Agra Bar Association on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The meeting, held in the lawns of the Agra Bar Association hall at the civil court premises on Thursday afternoon, was presided over by senior lawyers, including Pratap Swami Mehra, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Devendra Vajpayee, Kartar Singh Bhartiya, Shivraj Singh Chahar, Durg Vijay Singh Bhaia and Arun Solanki.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A press statement issued later in the day emphasised that lawyers in Agra are intensifying their agitation for the establishment of a high court bench in the city.

“On recommendation of then government in the Centre, a judicial commission was constituted, better known as Jaswant Singh Commission in decade of eighties. The commission, headed by Justice Jaswant Singh presented its detailed report and favoured Agra as suitable location for high court bench in Agra”, said Arun Kumar Solanki, the convenor of Action Committee for the Establishment of High Court Bench in Agra.

“Unfortunately, the recommendation by Jaswant Singh Commission was never implemented despite assurances provided now and then. To remind those in power about the issue, lawyers in Agra will abstain from working every Saturday till the high court bench at Agra is established”, he added.

Solanki further said: “To draft a future strategy about the agitation, an elaborate discussion will be taken up during a meeting to be held on February 9 at the civil court premises. Elected representatives will be invited to present their stand on the issue during this meeting next month.”

“We are going to agitate in collaboration with lawyers in Aligarh and on February 29, lawyers at Agra and Aligarh will abstain from routine working in Courts to press the demand for implementation of Jaswant Singh Commission report”, stated Solanki.