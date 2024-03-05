Agra Metro: PM to launch services along Priority Corridor today

The stage is set for the inauguration of Agra Metro Rail Project connecting the eastern gate of Taj Mahal with Mankameshwar Temple in the heart of Agra city. The Agra Metro captured during a trial run recently (Sourced)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the project on March 6 in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The inauguration will mark the beginning of Metro services along the Priority Corridor of 6 km completed in record time, claimed officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It will be an experience for tourists visiting Agra, looking for the traditional city connected to the world heritage site of Taj Mahal.

“Agra is home to many UNESCO World heritage sites including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra Tomb, and the Agra Metro rail system is all set for seamless interconnectivity between these sites for tourists thronging the city in large numbers on a daily basis,” stated Panchanan Mishra, the deputy general manager (DGM), public relations, UPMRCL.

“The Metro rail will start operating on the Priority Corridor comprising six stations on a 6 km-long corridor. The first three elevated stations of the Priority Corridor are Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta and Fatehabad Road Station while Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Mankameshwar are underground metro stations,” he said.

“In all, two corridors of total length 29.4 km are being constructed for the Agra Metro Rail Project. The first corridor is about 14 km which is from Taj East Gate to Sikandra. There will be a total of 13 stations (six elevated and seven underground) in the first corridor,” Mishra said.

This corridor will pass through almost all the important places of Agra like Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta Marg, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Mankameshwar, Medical College, Agra College, Raja Ki Mandi, RBS College, Shastri Nagar, Guru Ka Tal and Sikandra.

The priority corridor is a part of the first corridor.

The second corridor will be constructed between Agra Cantonment and Kalindi Vihar. The length of this corridor will be 15.4 km and there will be 14 stations on it. These will be situated at Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazaar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Square, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamla Nagar, Rambagh, Foundry Nagar, Agra Mandi and Kalindi Vihar.

The estimated cost of Agra Metro Rail Project is ₹8,379.62 crore. The priority stretch has been completed at a total cost of ₹2,100 crore.

The corridors of Agra Metro have been determined in such a way as to connect the four major railway stations, bus depots, colleges, major markets and tourist places of the city.

“The primary section and additional underground section of Agra Metro have received ISO 14001 certification for environmental management and ISO 45001 certification for safety management. The three elevated stations of Agra namely Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta and Fatehabad Road metro stations have been awarded the Platinum rating of the Indian Green Building Council,” claimed Mishra.