Home / Cities / Others / Agra witnesses first Metro train trial run

Agra witnesses first Metro train trial run

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jul 11, 2023 07:26 PM IST

For the first time, the Agra Metro train moved to Taj East Gate station on a ballastless track, claimed officials

Citizens were caught pleasantly by surprise when they sighted the metro train of the Agra Metro Project running from the Ramp Area of Agra Metro Depot to Taj East Gate Station, spanning around 3 km.

The Agra Metro captured during its trial run on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The Agra Metro captured during its trial run on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sushil Kumar, managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said, “It is a historic day for the people of Agra, as today, for the first time, the train moved successfully on a 3 km-long viaduct, and all train systems and equipment were tested successfully. We are fully committed to beginning metro operations very soon in Agra. We hope to put in sustained efforts to achieve timely commissioning of the Agra Metro Project.”

Low-speed train trials were being conducted till now on the ballasted track at the Agra Metro Depot. For the first time, the Agra Metro train moved to Taj East Gate station on a ballastless track, claimed officials on Tuesday.

“There will be no overhead equipment for the movement of metro trains. The train in Agra will derive power through a charged third rail running parallel to the track. The metro system will blend seamlessly with the skyline of Agra, which is a heritage city, and its beauty will be preserved by the metro,” Kumar said.

