Agra Metro completes first test run

The Agra Metro train successfully completed its first test trial on the 800 meters long test track, inside the Agra Metro depot, on Wednesday. The train ran on its own power, created through the third rail system. The third rail system powering the Agra Metro trial run (HT Photo)

This is the first time that the Agra Metro train run has been tested using the third rail system. Before this, the train’s braking and other systems were being tested on track with the help of electric bogey-shunter.

“The trains will soon be also tested on the viaduct (elevated section) with the help of the third rail system. The third rail system is the system through which Agra Metro trains will derive power (electricity.) It is a kind of third rail running parallel to the track marked with yellow markings,” a press statement issued by public relations office of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), read.

“There will be no overhead equipment for the Agra Metro Rail Project and the power derivation will be easier and aesthetic. The overhead equipment has a tendency to trip when it comes in contact with kites etc. There will be no such problem with the third rail system. The metro system will be ‘unobtrusive’ and blend seamlessly with the skyline of the city,” the release read.