Agra to have third woman schedule caste Mayor

With the Uttar Pradesh government finalising the reservation of seats of mayors and chairpersons of 17 municipal corporations, 200 nagar palikas and 545 nagar panchayats on Monday, Agra is set to have its third woman Mayor from the schedule castes, the seat being reserved for women from this community.

Earlier, two woman leaders from the schedule caste who were elected Mayor here were from the BJP. One of them is presently a minister in the UP cabinet and another is MLA from Hathras. Reservation of the Mayor’s seat for schedule castes is being seen as a development with a political fall-out ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Baby Rani Maurya won as BJP candidate for Mayor’s seat here when it was reserved for SC candidate in 1995. She rose to limelight when named Governor of Uttarakhand in 2018 but had to resign in 2021 only to become national vice president of THE BJP. She contested 2022 assembly election, won from Agra rural and was made minister in UP cabinet.

Anjula Singh Mahour remained Mayor of Agra from 2006 to 2011 when the seat was again reserved for SC candidate. After completion of her term, Mahour faced oblivion and joined the Samajwadi Party after being denied BJP ticket in 2012 assembly election. She returned to the BJP, worked for the state organisation and won the assembly election this year from Hathras in Aligarh division.

These two women candidates proved to be assets for the BJP as they became voice for SC in Agra where the BJP won all nine assembly seats both in 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, besides winning both parliament seats too.