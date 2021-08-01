Home / Cities / Others / Agri min lays foundation stone for rural roads in Ara
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh on Sunday laid foundation stones for various rural roads in Ara and said that they will lead to “all-round development of the area”.

The roads are Mathwalia to Lakshmanpur, Ara-Barhara main road to Bhakura main road, and Bhakura village to Gundi.

On the occasion, Singh asked executive engineer concerned of the rural works department to supervise construction of the upcoming roads so that their quality is not compromised.

On Monday, the agriculture minister will lay foundation stones for other rural roads, officials said.

