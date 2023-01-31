Ahead of GIS, UP may exceed investment target of 17.33 lakh crore

LUCKNOW With its international and domestic roadshows already attracting investment proposals worth about ₹16,000 crore, the state government is heading towards achieving or exceeding the investment targets of ₹17.33 lakh crore at the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) scheduled at Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Initially, the government had set a target of attracting investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the GIS. But chief minister Yogi Adityanath decided to revise the target upwards to ₹17.33 lakh crore.

Claiming that the response to the roadshows had been good everywhere, the UP government has now begun analysing all the proposals for investment and take appropriate action to implement them. Senior officers of the state government, however, refused to share any sector-wise details of the proposals received till now at different roadshows and other events.

Those aware of the developments admitted that the achievements may exceed the targets.

“We’ve got good response at the roadshows and are now analyzing all investment proposals with different departments. Preparations are underway for the UPGIS. We are arranging accommodation for the delegates and the city is being decked up. There are going to be sector- specific and country-specific sessions at the UPGIS. Construction work is on at the site and our site office is being shifted there,” said Arvind Kumar, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner.

Though all the investment proposals may not necessarily get to the ground, industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ had already claimed that the state government would be able to get investments of about ₹20 lakh crore. The CM also declared that the state government implemented proposals of ₹4 lakh crore after receiving investment proposals of about ₹4.64 lakh crore at the UP Investors Summit-2018.

Adityanath had sent eight teams to hold international roadshows in 21 major cities of 16 countries from December 9 to 21, 2022. The state government claimed that its international roadshows received investment proposals of ₹7.12 lakh crore. Its domestic roadshows that began in Mumbai on January and ended in Chandigarh on January 27 were estimated to have received investment proposals of about ₹8.88 lakh crore.

The state government had also been holding divisional/district level roadshows/investors summits. Its divisional/district level events also received encouraging response and officials indicated that investment intents of ₹1.50 lakh crore had already been received and more may come in the next few days ahead of the GIS.

Besides, the UP government’s Ayush Summit organized here early this week received investment proposals worth ₹2,800 crore. The state government had consistently been claiming that investment proposals in some sectors were already exceeding the targets. It created a buzz for the UPGIS-2023 by deciding to deploy 48 retired IAS, IPS officers and serving academicians to educate children at 61 universities about the state government’s policies and efforts being made to attract investments in the run-up to GIS.

INVESTMENT PROPOSALS

Int’l roadshows - ₹7.12L cr

Mumbai - ₹5L cr

New Delhi - ₹2.75L cr

Chennai - ₹9000 cr

Bengaluru - ₹25,000 cr

Kolkata - ₹7000 cr

Chandigarh - ₹9000 cr

Ahmedabad - ₹38,000 cr

Hyderabad - ₹25,000 cr

